Rising singer-songwriter Davis Mallory has released a new music video for his liberating single "RIP." In this video, he lets go of his past.
The song, co-penned by Kyan Palmer and Nicopop, is an upbeat and mid-tempo pop tune, and it was released on Sunday, October 20 via Lionboy Records. Its lyrics are relatable to anybody who has ever struggled with addiction.
The music video for "RIP" has a neat concept to it since it deals with the male narrator attending a house party and simultaneously attending his own funeral.
In his interview with Billboard Magazine, he shared that the song is an ode to his own sobriety.
"RIP" by Davis Mallory is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Davis Mallory delivers on his new single and colorful music video for "RIP." It garners two thumbs up. Mallory manages to keep his music fresh, unique and exciting for his fans and listeners.
To learn more about Davis Mallory and "RIP," check out his Facebook artist page.