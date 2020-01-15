His EP opens with the haunting title track "Oh, Mother," which is an ode to his mother that his struggles with depression are not her fault. It is followed by the cathartic acoustic ballad "Forgiveness," which features his rich, rumbling voice, and he is able to tug at the heartstrings.
Nail does a glorious job covering Ryan Adams' "La Cienega Just Smiled." He maintains solid cover over his velvet voice. The EP closes with a stirring, piano-laden version of "Oh, Mother," where he leaves his fans wanting to hear more.
His Oh, Mother EP is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, David Nail
shines on his Oh, Mother
EP. It is a warm and personal four-track collection, where he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. In the end, his vulnerability is the country listener's reward. His Oh, Mother
EP is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners an A rating. Well done.
