Review: David Lorango releases witty 'Doggone Christmas' holiday song

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter David Lorango is back with his new holiday song "Doggone Christmas." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Lorango noted that this is an original song that he wrote, and it is filled with Christmas spirit. It is upbeat, catchy and a great deal of fun. The lyrics are clever and they stand out for all the right reasons.
"Doggone Christmas" is easily relatable to anybody that is celebrating the holidays by themselves (or solely with their pets). Lorango consistently proves that he is one of the most underrated male singer-songwriters in the contemporary country scene.
The Verdict
Overall, David Lorango delivers on his new original holiday tune "Doggone Christmas." It is heartfelt and nostalgic. He never disappoints with anything he puts out musically. "Doggone Christmas" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.
To learn more about David Lorango and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
