Review: David Hernandez releases video for liberating 'Boomerang' single

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter David Hernandez ("American Idol" alum) released his new music video for his carefree single "Boomerang." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song was written by Trent Park and Davis Brown, and David Hernandez and Derek Caldera served as executive producers. It is the quintessential summertime anthem, with a liberating vibe to it. As always, David Hernandez nails the vocals.
He released a music video for the song that was filmed in true social distancing fashion in observance of COVID-19 protocols. This video is a great deal of fun, and it compliments the upbeat single well.
"Boomerang" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and on Spotify. The music video and the single are both worth more than just a passing glance, and they earn two thumbs up. Well done.
To learn more about David Hernandez and his new single "Boomerang," check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.
