This has been an annual tradition for the Season 7 American Idol
winner, and this year, Cook was honored with the coveted "Triumph of the Spirit Award." This cause hits home for Cook. Each year, he runs in honor of his late brother, Adam Cook, who passed away from brain cancer.
The proceeds from the 2018 Race for Hope benefit the National Brain Tumor Society
, as well as Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure
.
One day prior, on May 5, Cook concluded his run on Broadway
, where he starred in the leading role as Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots
(from April 3 to May 5).
