article imageReview: David Cook runs Race for Hope, earns Triumph of the Spirit Award Special

By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Music
Washington - On Sunday, May 6, singer-songwriter David Cook ran the 2018 Race for Hope in Washington, DC, in an effort to join the fight against brain tumors by raising money for research.
This has been an annual tradition for the Season 7 American Idol winner, and this year, Cook was honored with the coveted "Triumph of the Spirit Award." This cause hits home for Cook. Each year, he runs in honor of his late brother, Adam Cook, who passed away from brain cancer.
The proceeds from the 2018 Race for Hope benefit the National Brain Tumor Society, as well as Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure.
One day prior, on May 5, Cook concluded his run on Broadway, where he starred in the leading role as Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots (from April 3 to May 5).
His six-track Chromance EP is available on iTunes.
To learn more about David Cook and his latest musical endeavors, check out his official website.
Read More: David Cook chatted with Digital Journal about the 2018 Race for Hope, and his experience on Kinky Boots on Broadway.
