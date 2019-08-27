Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter David Archuleta (of "American Idol") fame is back with his brand new music video for his new pop single "Paralyzed." Archuleta noted that "Paralyzed" was a bit of a "venting song." He shared that he got frustrated watching himself hesitate so much, and not let go of things from the past that he knew he should. "A lot of those past things are fears, anger, resentment, and I see how they all form excuses in my mind of why I can't move forward," he expressed. "I watch as missed opportunities fly by and I just do nothing because I freeze. It gets me frustrated. This song is the battle with those paralyzing thoughts and I intend to be the victor." "Paralyzed" is available on In his own personal life, Archuleta overcame one of his fears by challenging himself to do his first-ever backflip off the cliffs at Cummins Falls State Park in Tennessee. He was victorious in the end, and the fan can check out his backflip on his The Verdict Overall, "Paralyzed" is a breath of fresh air since it showcases his growth and maturity as a contemporary recording artist. It is one of Archuleta's greatest pop singles to date, if not his greatest, in a tie with "Crush." His vulnerability is the listener's reward. "Paralyzed" garners two giant thumbs up. Well done "Archie." To learn more about David Archuleta and his music, check out his The song already reached No. 1 on Amazon's "Movers and Shakers" chart, and rightfully so. It features Archuleta's rich, crisp vocals, which are smooth as silk. He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and many fans and listeners can relate to this song's empowering message.Archuleta noted that "Paralyzed" was a bit of a "venting song." He shared that he got frustrated watching himself hesitate so much, and not let go of things from the past that he knew he should."A lot of those past things are fears, anger, resentment, and I see how they all form excuses in my mind of why I can't move forward," he expressed. "I watch as missed opportunities fly by and I just do nothing because I freeze. It gets me frustrated. This song is the battle with those paralyzing thoughts and I intend to be the victor.""Paralyzed" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify In his own personal life, Archuleta overcame one of his fears by challenging himself to do his first-ever backflip off the cliffs at Cummins Falls State Park in Tennessee. He was victorious in the end, and the fan can check out his backflip on his Instagram page Overall, "Paralyzed" is a breath of fresh air since it showcases his growth and maturity as a contemporary recording artist. It is one of Archuleta's greatest pop singles to date, if not his greatest, in a tie with "Crush." His vulnerability is the listener's reward. "Paralyzed" garners two giant thumbs up. Well done "Archie."To learn more about David Archuleta and his music, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page More about David archuleta, Paralyzed, American idol, Single David archuleta Paralyzed American idol Single