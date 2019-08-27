Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music Westbury - The Grammy-nominated rock group Daughtry, fronted by Chris Daughtry ("American Idol" fame), headlined the NYCB Theatre in Westbury. They nailed material from their latest studio offering Cage to Rattle such as "Backbone," "White Flag," and his most recent single "As You Are." Other impressive throwback hits included "Life After You," his signature ballad "Home," as well as "It's Not Over" and "Over You."The only downside was that they didn't do "No Surprise" and "Crawling Back to You" in their set, but hopefully, they will do that at a future show. Nevertheless, Daughtry's music as a band has a rawness, honesty, and vulnerability unlike any other. They are pure heart and soul. Every band member of Daughtry deserves to be commended for their exceptional musicianship that makes this band what it is today. For their encore, they nailed the empowering anthem, "Waiting for Superman," which is this journalist's personal favorite Daughtry tune, as well as "September," which was sheer bliss. Daughtry's and Dan Layus' live sets in the round at Westbury on Long Island were rocking and they garnered an A rating. To learn more about Daughtry and their music, check out their They had an amazing opening act Dan Layus of Augustana, who delivered a killer set, warming up the stage for Daughtry. Daughtry performed, in the round, and their show began with "Just Found Heaven" and they took their audience on a trip down memory lane with their power-ballad "Feels Like Tonight," which was vivacious and fun.They nailed material from their latest studio offering Cage to Rattle such as "Backbone," "White Flag," and his most recent single "As You Are."Other impressive throwback hits included "Life After You," his signature ballad "Home," as well as "It's Not Over" and "Over You."The only downside was that they didn't do "No Surprise" and "Crawling Back to You" in their set, but hopefully, they will do that at a future show. Nevertheless, Daughtry's music as a band has a rawness, honesty, and vulnerability unlike any other. They are pure heart and soul. Every band member of Daughtry deserves to be commended for their exceptional musicianship that makes this band what it is today.For their encore, they nailed the empowering anthem, "Waiting for Superman," which is this journalist's personal favorite Daughtry tune, as well as "September," which was sheer bliss. Daughtry's and Dan Layus' live sets in the round at Westbury on Long Island were rocking and they garnered an A rating.To learn more about Daughtry and their music, check out their official website More about daughtry, Long island, westbury, Rock, Group daughtry Long island westbury Rock Group