New York - On July 27, acclaimed rock group Daughtry, fronted by Chris Daughtry, performed an intimate show at Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 for 95.5 PLJ.

On-air personality Melony Torres from 95.5 PLJ hosted this event. "Welcome, guys," she said, and she shared that Daughtry's new album Cage to Rattle was released today. "Are you guys ready?" she asked, and the answer was a resounding "yes." They encouraged the radio station audience members to tweet their pictures and videos from the acoustic show with the hashtag #HMHStage17.

"Thank you guys for being here," Chris Daughtry said, graciously. "It is looking abysmal outside," he added, thus noting the weather conditions.

Chris Daughtry began his set with "Backbone," where he displayed his rich, powerful voice, as he was accompanied on acoustic guitar (Brian Craddock) and keyboards (Elvio Fernandes).

"Let's do an old one," Daughtry said, and they went on to sing their Grammy-nominated tune "It's Not Over," where the emotion that Chris conveyed in his voice throughout that performance was palpable. "Thank you," he said, following the warm reception of "It's Not Over."

Torres congratulated the band for their latest studio offering, where he noted that the "anticipation is really high," especially performing the new songs overseas. Daughtry noted that he wrote the new tune "As You Are" with his dedicated wife of 18 years, Deanna. The band told Torres that this tune would make a good wedding song, especially since she is getting married in the near future to a musician.

When Torres asked Daughtry for his advice for couples, he said, "Let each other be each other. You are still individuals."

The band closed their acoustic mini-concert with their latest single, the haunting "Deep End," which had a neat piano arrangement. It was one of those songs that sends chills down the listeners' spines. "Thank you so much, everybody," Daughtry concluded.

Cage to Rattle, which was released today via 19 Recordings/RCA Records, is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.

The Verdict

Overall, Daughtry was able to rock out Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 for the radio station 95.5 PLJ. They were also to give their fans a glimpse of the new music from the Cage to Rattle album, which seems very promising. Their compelling live set garnered an A rating.

To learn more about the radio station 95.5 PLJ, check out its official website.

For more information on Grammy-nominated rock group Daughtry, check out their official Facebook page.