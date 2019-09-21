Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On September 19, Chris Daughtry honored the late Ric Ocasek of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Cars with a stirring performance of "Drive" with his acoustic trio. "We are going to indulge ourselves here and play a song that we wish we wrote," he said, and immediately broke into "Drive" by The Cars. Joining Chris were Brian Craddock on acoustic guitar and Elvio Fernandes on the keyboard. Chris' vocals were expressive and sultry. He was able to touch his listeners on an emotional level and did the late Cars frontman justice. "Thank you guys so much," Daughtry said, following the warm reception. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Daughtry and their music, check out their Chris Daughtry shared that he tried the song "Drive" out last night with his fellow band members. He asked the audience if there were any fans of The Cars out there, and the answer was a resounding "yes." Daughtry subsequently praised "Drive" as one of the greatest songs of his generation."We are going to indulge ourselves here and play a song that we wish we wrote," he said, and immediately broke into "Drive" by The Cars. Joining Chris were Brian Craddock on acoustic guitar and Elvio Fernandes on the keyboard. Chris' vocals were expressive and sultry. He was able to touch his listeners on an emotional level and did the late Cars frontman justice."Thank you guys so much," Daughtry said, following the warm reception.Overall, Chris Daughtry and his trio did a fabulous job tipping their hats to the late but great Ric Ocasek of The Cars with a powerhouse version of "Drive." Thanks to Daughtry and other acclaimed modern rock bands of a similar caliber of talent, songs like "Drive" will stand the test of time as they are passed on to the younger generation of fans.To learn more about Daughtry and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about daughtry, Ric Ocasek, The Cars, Drive, Rock daughtry Ric Ocasek The Cars Drive Rock Rock and roll hall o...