On February 28, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo Daryl Hall and John Oates performed the historic Madison Square Garden for a sold-out crowd. They began their high-octane set with "Maneater," where the crowd went nuts, and it was followed by "Out of Touch," featuring Hall's crisp, resonant vocals, and "Adult Education." They continued with the mid-tempo and mellow "Method of Modern Love," as well as the nonchalant "Say It Isn't So." Equally remarkable was the harking "Everytime You Go Away," and the smooth "One on One." They nailed "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," as everybody sang along with them on the chorus. "Sara Smile" was this journalist's favorite tune in their set, which is still an endearing classic that is constantly played on adult contemporary radio airwaves, even four decades after its initial release. They closed with the upbeat "What You See is What You Get" and the sultry "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)." The New York audience could not get enough of Daryl Hall and John Oates so they returned for an encore that consisted of four powerhouse tunes: "Rich Girl," "Private Eyes," "Kiss on My List" and they closed on a fitting note with "You Make My Dreams," the latter of which was the theme song of this evening. Overall, Daryl Hall and John Oates were superb at Madison Square Garden, and both artists prove that they only get better with age and experience. There is a reason as to why they are one of the most successful and best-selling duos in music history, and they are still able to rock hard. Their live show at Madison Square Garden featured all of their greatest hits and it earned an A rating. Well done. To learn more about Daryl Hall and John Oates their music and 2020 tour dates, check out their official website