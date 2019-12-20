Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music On December 20, veteran songstress Darlene Love performed her classic tune "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on "The View." Earlier this month, as After today's spellbinding live performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)", Love clearly has the last laugh, and hopefully, the powers that be at "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" will reconsider for the following year since Darlene Love is as good as it gets. The Verdict Overall, This marked her fifth year in a row performing this holiday classic on The View, and it is evident that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love gets better with age and experience. Her voice is like fine wine and she is able to send chills down her listeners' spines. Her special musical guest this year was Jason Derulo, and he did a glorious job dueting with Love. The co-hosts of The View served as their background vocalists, which was an added treat.Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported , Love was recently snubbed by the producers of "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" as part of this year's tree lighting ceremony.After today's spellbinding live performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)", Love clearly has the last laugh, and hopefully, the powers that be at "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" will reconsider for the following year since Darlene Love is as good as it gets.Overall, Darlene Love proves that she is a true Christmas Queen. This refreshing version is a masterclass of how "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" should be done. It is safe to say that there is only one Darlene Love. This marvelous rendition garnered an A rating. More about Darlene love, jason derulo, Christmas, The view Darlene love jason derulo Christmas The view