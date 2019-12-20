Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Darlene Love, Jason Derulo sing Christmas classic on 'The View' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
On December 20, veteran songstress Darlene Love performed her classic tune "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" on "The View."
This marked her fifth year in a row performing this holiday classic on The View, and it is evident that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love gets better with age and experience. Her voice is like fine wine and she is able to send chills down her listeners' spines. Her special musical guest this year was Jason Derulo, and he did a glorious job dueting with Love. The co-hosts of The View served as their background vocalists, which was an added treat.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, Love was recently snubbed by the producers of "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" as part of this year's tree lighting ceremony.
After today's spellbinding live performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)", Love clearly has the last laugh, and hopefully, the powers that be at "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" will reconsider for the following year since Darlene Love is as good as it gets.
The Verdict
Overall, Darlene Love proves that she is a true Christmas Queen. This refreshing version is a masterclass of how "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" should be done. It is safe to say that there is only one Darlene Love. This marvelous rendition garnered an A rating.
More about Darlene love, jason derulo, Christmas, The view
 
Latest News
Top News
If Santa was human he’d have died aged 54
Op-Ed: Scott Clifton is the 'Male Performer of the Year' on the B&B
Jerry Lee Lewis awarded Mississippi Country Music Trail marker
Pentagon to stockpile rare earth magnets for military weapons
With Israel thaw, Hamas leader tours globe seeking support
Beleaguered Boeing's Starliner returns early from failed mission
ICC to probe 'war crimes' in Palestinian territories
Op-Ed: New York’s ‘open discovery'’ laws ignore witness safety, rights
Leaky Honda database exposes 976 million records Special
Germany signs off on flagship climate plan