Rising pop sensation Daphne Willis is back with her inspirational new single "Forgiveness." Digital Journal has the scoop. The songstress shared in a press statement that forgiveness is quite powerful, and it has been one of the themes of her life for quite a while. "I think we all struggle with guilt and shame on so many levels," Willis remarked, prior to expressing that forgiveness can be liberating of the dark places in one's life. Willis has inked a worldwide publishing agreement with Sony ATV in New York, and her music has been placed on such television shows as One Tree Hill, Empire, and The Good Doctor. "Forgiveness" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. The song is definitely fresh and anthemic. It underscores the importance of forgiving the ones that have wronged you in life. It ought to be enjoyed for its rawness, boldness, and honesty. Its lyrics are food for thought. The song will be featured on Willis' forthcoming EP, I Am Enough, which will be released early in the next year. The Verdict: Overall, Daphne Willis showcases a great deal of talent on "Forgiveness." It garners two thumbs up. To learn more about Daphne Willis and her new single "Forgiveness," check out her official Facebook page.