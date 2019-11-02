Bradbery allows her rich, powerhouse vocals to shine on "Blackout." She proves that she is one of the most underrated female artists in the contemporary music scene. Bradbery proves that she only gets better with age and experience.
The songstress expressed her gratitude for all the love and support on "Blackout" via her Twitter page.
The Verdict
Overall, Danielle Bradbery knocks "Blackout" out of the ballpark. It is a controlled and stunning vocal performance all around, and it garners an A rating. This song alone is worth the prices of the entire "Charlie's Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)."
