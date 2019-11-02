Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Danielle Bradbery ("The Voice" champion) released her stunning song "Blackout," which is featured on the "Charlie's Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)." The songstress expressed her gratitude for all the love and support on "Blackout" via her Twitter page. The support on this song “Blackout” has been unreal!!! Just adds to the million other things about y’all that are so amazing! AND new ears are hearing it. Overwhelmed with joy over here 🙏🏼 — Danielle Bradbery (@DBradbery) November 2, 2019 "Blackout" by Danielle Bradbery is available on The Verdict Overall, Danielle Bradbery knocks "Blackout" out of the ballpark. It is a controlled and stunning vocal performance all around, and it garners an A rating. This song alone is worth the prices of the entire "Charlie's Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)." To learn more about Bradbery allows her rich, powerhouse vocals to shine on "Blackout." She proves that she is one of the most underrated female artists in the contemporary music scene. Bradbery proves that she only gets better with age and experience.The songstress expressed her gratitude for all the love and support on "Blackout" via her Twitter page."Blackout" by Danielle Bradbery is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Danielle Bradbery knocks "Blackout" out of the ballpark. It is a controlled and stunning vocal performance all around, and it garners an A rating. This song alone is worth the prices of the entire "Charlie's Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)."To learn more about Danielle Bradbery and "Blackout," check out her official website More about danielle bradbery, Blackout, Charlie's angels, Soundtrack danielle bradbery Blackout Charlie s angels Soundtrack