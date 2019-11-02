Email
Review: Danielle Bradbery amazing on 'Blackout' from 'Charlie's Angels' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Danielle Bradbery ("The Voice" champion) released her stunning song "Blackout," which is featured on the "Charlie's Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)."
Bradbery allows her rich, powerhouse vocals to shine on "Blackout." She proves that she is one of the most underrated female artists in the contemporary music scene. Bradbery proves that she only gets better with age and experience.
The songstress expressed her gratitude for all the love and support on "Blackout" via her Twitter page.
"Blackout" by Danielle Bradbery is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Danielle Bradbery knocks "Blackout" out of the ballpark. It is a controlled and stunning vocal performance all around, and it garners an A rating. This song alone is worth the prices of the entire "Charlie's Angels (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)."
To learn more about Danielle Bradbery and "Blackout," check out her official website.
