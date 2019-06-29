Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Dan Reynolds does Xbox Game Pass Challenge for LGBTQ charities Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Salt Lake City - On Saturday, June 29, Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, competed in the Xbox Game Pass Challenge for LGBTQ charities.
As Digital Journal reported, the 2019 LoveLoud Festival, powered by AT&T, was hosted by Kalen Allen at Usana Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, Utah. This year marks the third annual LoveLoud Festival.
For the second consecutive year, Xbox partnered with the LoveLoud Foundation, where they contributed to its goal of raising one million dollars to benefit the LGBTQ charities. Reynolds put his gaming skills to the test by partaking in the LoveLoud Xbox Game Pass Challenge, hosted by Benny Perkin.
It will also benefit such LGBTQ charitable organizations as Encircle, The Trevor Project, the Tegan and Sara Foundation, GLAAD, and The Human Rights Campaign, among others.
Reynolds founded the LoveLoud Foundation back in 2017, in an effort to help ignite and progress unconditional love, understanding, acceptance, and support for the LGBTQ youth and community.
For more information on the LoveLoud Foundation, check out its official website.
More about Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, Charities, Lgbtq
 
Latest News
Top News
Deepnude app shutdown after protests
Review: Celine Dion charms on empowering single 'Flying On My Own' Special
Wildfires and power cuts in Europe as heatwave breaks records
Trump's Huawei ban may be a negotiation tactic and bluff
Swiss police fire water cannon, tear gas at Cameroon protesters
Op-Ed: US special envoy to Iran tries to force EU to follow US sanctions
Review: Switzerland wins nine medals at the 2019 European Games in Minsk
Mitchell Anderson talks Emmy nod, 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Special
US says investigating missile find at Libya rebel base
Review: Tavern on The Green is a gem in New York's Central Park Special