Salt Lake City
On Saturday, June 29, Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, competed in the Xbox Game Pass Challenge for LGBTQ charities.
As Digital Journal reported, the 2019 LoveLoud Festival, powered by AT&T, was hosted by Kalen Allen at Usana Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, Utah. This year marks the third annual LoveLoud Festival.
For the second consecutive year, Xbox partnered with the LoveLoud Foundation, where they contributed to its goal of raising one million dollars to benefit the LGBTQ charities. Reynolds put his gaming skills to the test by partaking in the LoveLoud Xbox Game Pass Challenge, hosted by Benny Perkin.
It will also benefit such LGBTQ charitable organizations as Encircle, The Trevor Project, the Tegan and Sara Foundation, GLAAD, and The Human Rights Campaign, among others.
Reynolds founded the LoveLoud Foundation back in 2017, in an effort to help ignite and progress unconditional love, understanding, acceptance, and support for the LGBTQ youth and community.
