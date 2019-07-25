Dallas
-
On July 23, classic rock group Queen and Adam Lambert performed in Dallas, Texas, where they were joined by some special musical guests during one song.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders joined Adam Lambert and Queen at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, as part of "The Rhapsody Tour."
They performed the classic hit "Fat Bottomed Girls," which appeared to be infectious and a great deal of fun. Dr. Brian May nailed the lead guitar, while Roger Taylor displayed his prowess on drums. "All right," Lambert screamed at the beginning of the song.
Lambert belted out the lead vocals and the crowd went even more nuts when the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders joined the rockers on stage, and the girls' choreography was spot-on throughout the performance and didn't miss a beat.
"Give it up for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," Lambert exclaimed. "All right," he reiterated following the warm reception.
Their entire performance with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders may be seen below in Queen's official YouTube channel:
On August 6 and 7, Queen and Lambert will be bringing their highly-anticipated "Rhapsody" Tour to the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
To learn more about Queen and Lambert's upcoming tour dates, check out their official homepage.