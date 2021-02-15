Email
article imageReview: Dale Ann Bradley releases superb 'Things She Couldn't Get Over' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Music
Bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley released her latest studio offering, the stunning "Things She Couldn't Get Over." Digital Journal has the scoop.
She tackles delicate subject matter of pain and heartache with much delicacy and sentimentalism. It is filled with joy, faith, and optimism. The album opens with the soothing yet liberating "Living on the Edge," and it is followed by the title track ballad "Things She Couldn't Get Over," which showcases her sincere storytelling abilities and the mid-tempo "After While."
Equally catchy and upbeat is "Yellow Creek," while "Falling Down" stands out lyrically and vocally. "Pearl" is sultry and gritty, and "Lost More Than I Knew" is honest and filled with raw emotions.
After the stirring "Lynwood," it closes with the upbeat "L.A. International Airport" and on a fitting note with the heartfelt ballad "In The End," where she leaves her country and bluegrass fans wanting to hear more.
Things She Couldn't Get Over is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley is back with another strong studio effort, Things She Couldn't Get Over. She proves once again that her pristine vocals are pure as the driven snow. There is something in it for everybody, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Dale Ann Bradley and her new music, check out her official website.
More about dale ann bradley, Things She Couldn't Get Over, Album, bluegrass
 
