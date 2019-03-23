By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music On March 22, bluegrass queen Dale Ann Bradley released her highly-anticipated album, "The Hard Way," which was certainly worth the wait. "Boat On the Ocean" is yet another stunning track, featuring impressive instrumentation, and it is followed by the nostalgic, mid-tempo tune "One Good Wiper Blade." She picks up the pace with "The Likes of You," and she is able to breathe fresh life in the classic "Ode to Billie Joe," thus making it her own. The album closes on heartfelt note with with "Because He Loved Me" and a remarkable cover of The Grateful Dead's "Ripple." The Hard Way is available on The Verdict Overall, Dale Ann Bradley proves that the bluegrass throne is still hers with this rich, powerful and compelling new studio effort. Each song tells a story. It is a true musical experience that deserves to be nominated for a Grammy award in next year's ceremony. The Hard Way is a very eclectic collection, and it garners five out of five stars. To learn more about The CD opens with a gorgeous version of Jim Croce's "The Hard Way Every Time," which features Bradley's rich, angelic voice, and it immediately breaks into the upbeat "Pretty, Dark Hearted Emma Brown." Equally noteworthy is the haunting "Wheel In the Sky," as well as "The Redbird River," featuring her harking vocals coupled with soothing harmonies."Boat On the Ocean" is yet another stunning track, featuring impressive instrumentation, and it is followed by the nostalgic, mid-tempo tune "One Good Wiper Blade."She picks up the pace with "The Likes of You," and she is able to breathe fresh life in the classic "Ode to Billie Joe," thus making it her own. The album closes on heartfelt note with with "Because He Loved Me" and a remarkable cover of The Grateful Dead's "Ripple."The Hard Way is available on iTunes and on Amazon Overall, Dale Ann Bradley proves that the bluegrass throne is still hers with this rich, powerful and compelling new studio effort. Each song tells a story. It is a true musical experience that deserves to be nominated for a Grammy award in next year's ceremony. The Hard Way is a very eclectic collection, and it garners five out of five stars.To learn more about Dale Ann Bradley and her music, visit her website More about dale ann bradley, the hard way, Album, bluegrass dale ann bradley the hard way Album bluegrass