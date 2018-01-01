Email
article imageReview: Creigh Riepe amazing on new radio single 'Day One' Special

By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Creigh Riepe has released his new solo single "Day One," and it is an amazing tune. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The piano-driven ballad, released on New Year's Day, is filled with raw emotions. Riepe tackles the song's sensitive subject matter with much delicacy and sentimentalism. "But I'll get over you, if I can get through day one," Riepe sings.
One can feel the male narrator's pain in the lyrics, which are very relatable to anybody who has been in a failing romance. Riepe is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability as a recording artist. The song was co-penned by songwriters Shane McAnally, Joshua Osborne and Matthew Ramsey, the lead singer of Old Dominion.
The Verdict
Overall, Creigh Riepe is terrific on his new radio single "Day One." His voice is as smooth as silk, and one can hear Riepe's heart on this sultry song. Riepe has been one of country music's best-kept secrets, and it is time for that secret to be released. It is evident that Riepe's future is bright and promising in the music industry. This new song garners five out of five stars.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Creigh Riepe and his solo music, check out his official Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter.
