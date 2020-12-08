Email
article imageReview: Country star Easton Corbin spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country star Easton Corbin is spotlighted on "The Donna Drake Show," where he was interviewed by Telly award-winning host Donna Drake. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Corbin opened up about his grandparents and the profound impact that they've had in his childhood, his influences, and the records that were playing in his house. "I was influenced by a wide array of music," he said, prior to namedropping Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Keith Whitley as some of his musical inspirations.
"The more traditional country has always resonated with me as a kid," he said. "I am always working on my craft, it's a growing thing."
He shared that he has been in the studio writing and recording. "I am happy to get new music out," he said.
Donna Drake acknowledged that country music captures the essence of someone's soul due to its storytelling nature.
Their entire interview may be seen here:
His music video for his song "Didn't Miss A Beat" may be seen below.
"Didn't Miss a Beat" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
To learn more about country artist Easton Corbin, check out his official website and Facebook page.
Easton Corbin
Easton Corbin
Thomas Crabtree
More about easton corbin, The Donna Drake Show, Country, Artist, Music
 
