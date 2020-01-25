Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Music On January 24, singer-songwriter Colton Dixon ("American Idol" fame) released his new single and music video for "Miracles," which are both inspirational. The song has a positive and uplifting vibe to it; moreover, its music video is visually-striking and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners, and it helps convey the song's poignant message. Dixon acknowledged that the song "Miracles" is a tune that has depth and meaning to it. "It just feels fun, musically," Dixon admitted. He explained that some things are more than just coincidence. "I believe there is a God who loves you and looking out for you," Dixon remarked, prior to adding that he is pointing that out to others that there is more to life than meets the eye. Dixon is a firm believer that miracles happen all around us. "I would like to encourage all of us to slow down a bit, so we can see and appreciate the miracles for what they are," he said. The Verdict Overall, Colton Dixon shines on his new single and music video for "Miracles." One can really hear Dixon's heart on this song. It is evident that Dixon has grown as a songwriter, vocalist, and entertainer. The new single "Miracles" and its music video both earn an A rating. To learn more about With "Miracles," Dixon is making his Atlantic Records/Hear It Loud debut, and this marks his first single in three years. The song was co-written by Dixon, Michael Jade, and the late songwriter busbee.The song has a positive and uplifting vibe to it; moreover, its music video is visually-striking and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners, and it helps convey the song's poignant message.Dixon acknowledged that the song "Miracles" is a tune that has depth and meaning to it. "It just feels fun, musically," Dixon admitted. He explained that some things are more than just coincidence."I believe there is a God who loves you and looking out for you," Dixon remarked, prior to adding that he is pointing that out to others that there is more to life than meets the eye.Dixon is a firm believer that miracles happen all around us. "I would like to encourage all of us to slow down a bit, so we can see and appreciate the miracles for what they are," he said.Overall, Colton Dixon shines on his new single and music video for "Miracles." One can really hear Dixon's heart on this song. It is evident that Dixon has grown as a songwriter, vocalist, and entertainer. The new single "Miracles" and its music video both earn an A rating.To learn more about Colton Dixon and his music, check out his official Facebook page and his website More about Colton Dixon, Miracles, Single, Music, Video Colton Dixon Miracles Single Music Video