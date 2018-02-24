Country star Cole Swindell is back with his new single "Break Up In The End," which was released on Warner Music Nashville.
This song is the lead single from Swindell's forthcoming third studio album. It is the follow-up to his seven consecutive No. 1 singles, five of which have been certified platinum. Swindell released a spotlight video for the song, which is worth checking out. He is not afraid to be vulnerable and honest on this tune.
"I still walk in that bar a little drunk, I still ask you what you're drinking, what's your name, I still kiss you by the shuffleboard, last call at 2 a.m., even though we break up in the end," Swindell sings, in the opening verse.
"Break Up In The End" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Cole Swindell is an artist that is able to excel equally with his ballads and his fun, upbeat songs; however, his ballads are always special and heartfelt ("You Should Be Here" and "Middle of a Memory"). "Break Up In The End" is no exception, and his baritone voice is as smooth as silk. This glorious song garners an A rating.
To learn more about country singer Cole Swindell and "Break Up In The End," check out his official homepage.