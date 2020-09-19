Email
Review: Cody Newman takes fans on a trip to 'Palo Alto' in new single

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Teen singer-songwriter Cody Newman is back with her latest radio single, the vivacious "Palo Alto." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song was co-written by Cody Newman and William Bryant, and it was subsequently produced by Brian Jarvis. It is uptempo, rocking and fun. She nails the vocals and the runs on this catchy tune; moreover, the lyrics are unflinching, authentic, and relatable. She keeps it honest and real, and that will resonate well with her listeners.
"Palo Alto" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and other digital service providers.
The Verdict
Overall, Cody Newman showcases her growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter on her spitfire and expressive single "Palo Alto." It is upbeat and refreshing, and it garners two thumbs up. It is evident that the precocious Newman is poised for stardom in the music business. Well done.
For more information on Cody Newman, check out her official website.
