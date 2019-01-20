Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music On January 18, country singer Cody Johnson released his new studio offering, "Ain't Nothin' to It," which is a must for any country music fan. Johnson shows his country rock side on the spitfire "Long Haired Country Boy," and then he slows down the tempo on the bluesy ballad "Nothin' on You." He picks up the pace with the uplifting and fun "Honky Tonk Mood," and "Monday Morning Merle" is a gem that will resonate well with fans of traditional country music. "Where Cowboys Are King" is a radio-friendly tune, and the same holds true for his latest single "On My Way to You," which is making its way up the Billboard Hot Country charts, and rightfully so since it's pure country. The iTunes version includes two exceptional bonus tracks, "Husbands and Wives" and "His Name Is Jesus," both of which were recorded live and the energy is palpable. Ain't Nothin' to It is available on The Verdict Overall, the new Cody Johnson studio effort is highly eclectic and well-crafted. Each country song on this collection has its own identity, which adds to Johnson's authenticity and appeal. It is great that Johnson is finally getting the recognition that he deserves with his major label debut album. He deserves to be the next Joe Nichols and Easton Corbin in the country genre, and this statement ought to be taken as a compliment. This CD garners an A rating. To learn more about country sensation Cody Johnson and his music, check out his The album opens with the soaring title track "Ain't Nothin' to It," and it is followed by the mid-tempo and catchy "Noise," as well as "Fenceposts," which displays his rich, rumbling voice.Johnson shows his country rock side on the spitfire "Long Haired Country Boy," and then he slows down the tempo on the bluesy ballad "Nothin' on You." He picks up the pace with the uplifting and fun "Honky Tonk Mood," and "Monday Morning Merle" is a gem that will resonate well with fans of traditional country music."Where Cowboys Are King" is a radio-friendly tune, and the same holds true for his latest single "On My Way to You," which is making its way up the Billboard Hot Country charts, and rightfully so since it's pure country.The iTunes version includes two exceptional bonus tracks, "Husbands and Wives" and "His Name Is Jesus," both of which were recorded live and the energy is palpable.Ain't Nothin' to It is available on iTunes Overall, the new Cody Johnson studio effort is highly eclectic and well-crafted. Each country song on this collection has its own identity, which adds to Johnson's authenticity and appeal. It is great that Johnson is finally getting the recognition that he deserves with his major label debut album. He deserves to be the next Joe Nichols and Easton Corbin in the country genre, and this statement ought to be taken as a compliment. This CD garners an A rating.To learn more about country sensation Cody Johnson and his music, check out his official website More about cody johnson, Country, Album, ain't nothin' to it cody johnson Country Album ain t nothin to it