Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music On November 1, Clint Lowery, the co-founder and guitar player of Sevendust released his solo single "Kings," where he finds redemption. "Kings" is featured on his forthcoming solo album, God Bless The Renegades, which will be released on January 31, 2020, via the record label Rise Records. He collaborated on that album with veteran producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has worked with such artists as Alter Bridge and Slash. In this tune, Lowery expresses redemption after a dark and intense time in his life. It has an optimistic and empowering message to it that the dedicated rock and Sevendust fans can relate to. He noted that through the chaos of addiction, depression and toxic relationships, he is able to come out victorious and stronger than ever, and that translates into his music. "Kings" is available on The Verdict Overall, Clint Lowery of Sevendust delivers on his emotional solo single "Kings." The Sevendust lead guitarist is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. It showcases his rumbling vocals, coupled with catchy melodies and intricate guitar work. One can really hear Lowery's heart on this song. "King" is worthy of the repeat button and it garners an A rating. To learn more about Clint Lowery and "Kings," check out his official The song is mid-tempo, catchy and vivacious. He allows his powerhouse, harking vocals to shine on "Kings," coupled by a hard-hitting groove that makes it stand out"Kings" is featured on his forthcoming solo album, God Bless The Renegades, which will be released on January 31, 2020, via the record label Rise Records. He collaborated on that album with veteran producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has worked with such artists as Alter Bridge and Slash.In this tune, Lowery expresses redemption after a dark and intense time in his life. It has an optimistic and empowering message to it that the dedicated rock and Sevendust fans can relate to. He noted that through the chaos of addiction, depression and toxic relationships, he is able to come out victorious and stronger than ever, and that translates into his music."Kings" is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music Overall, Clint Lowery of Sevendust delivers on his emotional solo single "Kings." The Sevendust lead guitarist is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. It showcases his rumbling vocals, coupled with catchy melodies and intricate guitar work. One can really hear Lowery's heart on this song. "King" is worthy of the repeat button and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Clint Lowery and "Kings," check out his official Facebook page More about Clint Lowery, Sevendust, Kings, Solo, Single Clint Lowery Sevendust Kings Solo Single