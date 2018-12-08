Special By By Markos Papadatos 39 mins ago in Music Uniondale - On December 7, country star Chris Young headlined the NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale. He opened his set with a sultry version of "Losing Sleep," and he continued with the flirty tunes "Gettin' You Home" and "Lonely Eyes." The inclusion of "Voices" in the first half of his show was an added treat, especially since it is this journalist's all-time favorite Chris Young song. Young displayed his range and pipes on "Who I Am With You," while he changed the pace with the nonchalant "Hangin' On," which was his latest radio single. Equally noteworthy were "Sober Saturday Night" and "Think of You," both of which he performed sans his duet partners Vince Gill and Cassadee Pope respectively. He showed his audience how to have a good time with "I Can Take It From There" and the party anthem "Save Water, Drink Beer." Young closed his impressive set with "Tomorrow" and "Aw Naw," but he returned to give his fans some more country music with "The Man I Want To Be" and "I'm Comin' Over," where everybody recited its chorus verbatim. "Seeing The Verdict Overall, This show benefits Long Island Cares: The Harry Chapin Food Bank, and it was presented by the hit country radio station NASH FM 94.7, as part of the NASH Holiday Bash. Country artists Morgan Evans and Dan + Shay opened for him, and both of their sets were well-received.He opened his set with a sultry version of "Losing Sleep," and he continued with the flirty tunes "Gettin' You Home" and "Lonely Eyes." The inclusion of "Voices" in the first half of his show was an added treat, especially since it is this journalist's all-time favorite Chris Young song.Young displayed his range and pipes on "Who I Am With You," while he changed the pace with the nonchalant "Hangin' On," which was his latest radio single. Equally noteworthy were "Sober Saturday Night" and "Think of You," both of which he performed sans his duet partners Vince Gill and Cassadee Pope respectively.He showed his audience how to have a good time with "I Can Take It From There" and the party anthem "Save Water, Drink Beer."Young closed his impressive set with "Tomorrow" and "Aw Naw," but he returned to give his fans some more country music with "The Man I Want To Be" and "I'm Comin' Over," where everybody recited its chorus verbatim."Seeing Chris Young live made me realize just how many hit songs he has," said Dawn Andrew, country fan and attendee. "Everyone knew all of the words to each song, which made the Nassau Coliseum venue feel like one big honky tonk."Overall, Chris Young had the crowd with him every step of the way at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. Despite some minor technical difficulties, that were totally out of his control, Young's set garnered an A rating. More about Chris Young, Country, Nash, Holiday Bash Chris Young Country Nash Holiday Bash