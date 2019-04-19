Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On April 19, singing sensation and songwriter Chloe released her breakthrough studio album, "The In-Between" independently. After the compelling "Denial Interlude," it immediately breaks into her emotional tune " "Dirty Disco" has a funky mood to it. She collaborates with Nathan James on the piano-driven ballad "Giving up on You," while Al Pitrelli joins her on "Crazy," which features her pristine vocals. After the optimistic "Don't Let Yourself Down," it closes with " Forgiveness Interlude" and the powerful acoustic ballad "The Words You Wanted." The In-Between is available on The Verdict Overall, Chloe Lowery delivers on her breakthrough studio album, The In-Between. There is a great variety of songs on this project, and the sequencing is perfect, which captures the various moods. Chloe is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, where her vulnerability is the audience's reward. It was worth the long wait, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about Chloe Lowery and her new album, check out her This musical effort opens with "How Could You," where her vocals are pure as the driven snow. It is followed by the eerie "Betrayal Interlude" and the breathy "Shiny Toy."After the compelling "Denial Interlude," it immediately breaks into her emotional tune " Renegade ," where she tackles the serious subject matter of a failing romance."Dirty Disco" has a funky mood to it. She collaborates with Nathan James on the piano-driven ballad "Giving up on You," while Al Pitrelli joins her on "Crazy," which features her pristine vocals. After the optimistic "Don't Let Yourself Down," it closes with "Forgiveness Interlude" and the powerful acoustic ballad "The Words You Wanted."The In-Between is available on iTunes Overall, Chloe Lowery delivers on her breakthrough studio album, The In-Between. There is a great variety of songs on this project, and the sequencing is perfect, which captures the various moods. Chloe is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, where her vulnerability is the audience's reward. It was worth the long wait, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Chloe Lowery and her new album, check out her official website More about chloe, Album, the inbetween, Solo chloe Album the inbetween Solo