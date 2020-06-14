Email
article imageReview: Chloe Caroline releases delightful 'Everywhere I Go' album Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 5, singer-songwriter Chloe Caroline released her highly-anticipated new album "Everywhere I Go." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It opens with the nonchalant title cut "Everywhere I Go," and it is followed by her glorious single "Confetti" and the soothing "Gypsy Daughter."
Equally remarkable is the sultry "Messy," the mid-tempo "Supposed to Feel Like," the groovy "Old Souls," and the ballad "Chasing a Heart Like Yours."
After the upbeat and breathy "So What," the collection closes with the crisp "Stained" and the catchy Marc Valley remix of "Gypsy Daughter."
Everywhere I Go is available on Apple Music and on Spotify and on Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Chloe Caroline delights on Everywhere I Go album. It is highly eclectic and worth more than just a passing glance. It garners an A rating.
