Country superstar Carrie Underwood is back with her spitfire song "The Champion," which she wrote for NBC's Super Bowl LII. The country songstress will open Super Bowl LII on February 4 with a video that was filmed last year for "The Champion." She has been the voice and face of NBC's Sunday Night Football show for the last five seasons. "The Champion" was co-written last year by Carrie Underwood and fellow songwriters Brett James, Chris DeStefano, and Christopher Bridges (who is known by his stage name Ludacris), and it was subsequently produced by Jim Jonsin. Underwood had asked Ludacris to collaborate with her on the song. The song is upbeat, anthemic and really moving. It garners an A rating. The country mega-star is in the studio working on her upcoming studio album, which will be released on the record label, Capitol Records Nashville. "The Champion" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. In addition to the upcoming Super Bowl, the song will also be included in NBC's coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Underwood, noted in a press statement, that when they were writing "The Champion," their focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, and they also wanted "The Champion" to resonate with people in their daily lives. Ludacris shared that was a pleasure for him to collaborate with Underwood on this inspirational tune.