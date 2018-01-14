Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Carrie Underwood and Ludacris inspirational on 'The Champion' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     7 hours ago in Music
Country superstar Carrie Underwood is back with her spitfire song "The Champion," which she wrote for NBC's Super Bowl LII.
In addition to the upcoming Super Bowl, the song will also be included in NBC's coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
The country songstress will open Super Bowl LII on February 4 with a video that was filmed last year for "The Champion." She has been the voice and face of NBC's Sunday Night Football show for the last five seasons.
"The Champion" was co-written last year by Carrie Underwood and fellow songwriters Brett James, Chris DeStefano, and Christopher Bridges (who is known by his stage name Ludacris), and it was subsequently produced by Jim Jonsin. Underwood had asked Ludacris to collaborate with her on the song. The song is upbeat, anthemic and really moving. It garners an A rating.
Underwood, noted in a press statement, that when they were writing "The Champion," their focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, and they also wanted "The Champion" to resonate with people in their daily lives. Ludacris shared that was a pleasure for him to collaborate with Underwood on this inspirational tune.
The country mega-star is in the studio working on her upcoming studio album, which will be released on the record label, Capitol Records Nashville.
"The Champion" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
More about Carrie underwood, the champion, Ludacris, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Abbas calls Trump's peace efforts 'slap of the century'
Segway Robotics' Loomo want to be your mobile companion Special
Most auto executives see fuel cells not batteries for future EVs
Bringing restaurant-as-a-service to London Special
Op-Ed: Dogecoin founder claims 2017 was worst year yet for cryptocoins
Steve Como talks All The Blink Things, future plans for 2018 Special
Review: Carrie Underwood and Ludacris inspirational on 'The Champion' Special
Trump says immigration deal 'probably dead'
Turkish passenger plane skids off runway onto seaside cliff
New AI system for lung cancer and heart disease