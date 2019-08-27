"Summer Time" allows her bubbly personality to shine, and lyrically, it is filled with vivid imagery, which instantly lures the listeners in the song, as she takes them on a musical adventure with her. It features a killer electric guitar solo, coupled with soothing melodies and Miller's rich, pristine vocals. It is extremely radio-friendly, mid-tempo and carefree.
This song resonated well with her Long Island audience when she performed it live at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
, as part of her headlining show at this Nassau County venue. She did her hometown crowd proud.
"Summer Time" is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Carolyn Miller delivers on her new liberating country single "Summer Time." It is irresistible and a quintessential anthem to end the summer season. Well done.
To learn more about Carolyn Miller and her new single "Summer Time," check out her official website
and her Facebook page
.
