Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Carolyn Miller releases refreshing country single 'Summer Time' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 16, rising Long Island country singer-songwriter Carolyn Miller released her latest single "Summer Time" independently.
"Summer Time" allows her bubbly personality to shine, and lyrically, it is filled with vivid imagery, which instantly lures the listeners in the song, as she takes them on a musical adventure with her. It features a killer electric guitar solo, coupled with soothing melodies and Miller's rich, pristine vocals. It is extremely radio-friendly, mid-tempo and carefree.
This song resonated well with her Long Island audience when she performed it live at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, as part of her headlining show at this Nassau County venue. She did her hometown crowd proud.
"Summer Time" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Carolyn Miller delivers on her new liberating country single "Summer Time." It is irresistible and a quintessential anthem to end the summer season. Well done.
To learn more about Carolyn Miller and her new single "Summer Time," check out her official website and her Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal sat down and chatted with Carolyn Miller prior to her show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island.
More about Carolyn Miller, Single, Summer time, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Macron and Bolsonaro: political polar opposites
Thomas suffers devastating fall in 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Special
Op-Ed: Taxes, giant multinationals, and problems which can be fixed
Michael Campion talks 'Fuller House' on Netflix, magic and fans Special
Adam Lambert reflects on singing 'Believe,' honoring Cher
Trisha Yearwood talks 'Every Girl' album, tour, fans and success Special
Review: David Archuleta releases best pop single to date — 'Paralyzed' Special
The Amazon's 'weather engine' has impacts on rainfall globally
Warily, Saudi shops push boundaries on prayer-time shutdown
Taliban and US said to have reached agreement on Afghanistan