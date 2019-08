Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 16, rising Long Island country singer-songwriter Carolyn Miller released her latest single "Summer Time" independently. This song resonated well with her Long Island audience when she performed it live at "Summer Time" is available on The Verdict Overall, Carolyn Miller delivers on her new liberating country single "Summer Time." It is irresistible and a quintessential anthem to end the summer season. Well done. To learn more about Carolyn Miller and her new single "Summer Time," check out her Read More: Digital Journal sat down and chatted with "Summer Time" allows her bubbly personality to shine, and lyrically, it is filled with vivid imagery, which instantly lures the listeners in the song, as she takes them on a musical adventure with her. It features a killer electric guitar solo, coupled with soothing melodies and Miller's rich, pristine vocals. It is extremely radio-friendly, mid-tempo and carefree.This song resonated well with her Long Island audience when she performed it live at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall , as part of her headlining show at this Nassau County venue. She did her hometown crowd proud."Summer Time" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Carolyn Miller delivers on her new liberating country single "Summer Time." It is irresistible and a quintessential anthem to end the summer season. Well done.To learn more about Carolyn Miller and her new single "Summer Time," check out her official website and her Facebook page : Digital Journal sat down and chatted with Carolyn Miller prior to her show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. More about Carolyn Miller, Single, Summer time, Country Carolyn Miller Single Summer time Country