Review: Canaan Smith releases vivacious single 'Beer Drinkin' Weather'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     40 mins ago in Music
On August 15, country star Canaan Smith released his vivacious new single "Beer Drinkin' Weather" via Florida Georgia Line's new record label, Round Here Records.
The song is refreshing, liberating and a great deal of fun. Smith knows how to get the party started in any country bar. It was co-penned by Smith with Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the hit country duo Florida Georgia Line and chart-topping songwriter Corey Crowder (Tree Vibez Music).
Smith is the inaugural artist to sign on Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard's newly-formed record label, Round Here Records.
"Beer Drinkin' Weather" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. Its lyrics are optimistic and it has a laid-back vibe to it.
The Verdict
Overall, Canaan Smith delivers on his new single "Beer Drinkin' Weather," which is the quintessential summer anthem. It deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard Hot Country charts.
Smith has always proven that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary country music scene, and he is still killing it even five years after the success of his No. 1 country single "Love You Like That." His new single "Beer Drinkin' Weather" garners an A rating.
Read More: Canaan Smith chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Beer Drinkin' Weather."
