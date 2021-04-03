The album
opens with the midtempo and humble "Grounded," and it is followed by the uplifting "Mason Jars & Fireflies
" and the liberating "Colder Than You
."
It immediately breaks into the poignant "High Country," and it continues with "Catch Me If You Can," his spitfire collaboration with Brent Cobb and the carefree "Cabin in the Woods
."
After "American Dream," it is followed by "Sweet Virginia," which is this journalist's personal favorite song on the collection since it tugs at the heartstrings due to its nostalgic nature.
It closes with the sultry "Highway Blues" and "Losin' Sleep Over a Girl," where he leaves fans and listeners wanting to hear more.
High Country Sound
The Verdict
Overall, Canaan Smith delights on his latest studio album, High Country Sound
. It is highly eclectic and beautifully written and compiled. One can really hear Smith's heart on this warm and compelling studio offering. "Sweet Virginia" is worth the price of the CD alone. There is something in it for everybody, and it garners an A rating.
