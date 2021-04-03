Email
article imageReview: Canaan Smith releases amazing 'High Country Sound' country album Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On April 2, country star Canaan Smith released his exceptional studio offering "High Country Sound," via the record label Round Here Records.
The album opens with the midtempo and humble "Grounded," and it is followed by the uplifting "Mason Jars & Fireflies" and the liberating "Colder Than You."
It immediately breaks into the poignant "High Country," and it continues with "Catch Me If You Can," his spitfire collaboration with Brent Cobb and the carefree "Cabin in the Woods."
After "American Dream," it is followed by "Sweet Virginia," which is this journalist's personal favorite song on the collection since it tugs at the heartstrings due to its nostalgic nature.
It closes with the sultry "Highway Blues" and "Losin' Sleep Over a Girl," where he leaves fans and listeners wanting to hear more.
High Country Sound is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, Canaan Smith delights on his latest studio album, High Country Sound. It is highly eclectic and beautifully written and compiled. One can really hear Smith's heart on this warm and compelling studio offering. "Sweet Virginia" is worth the price of the CD alone. There is something in it for everybody, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Canaan Smith and his new album, visit his website and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.
