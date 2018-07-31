Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music On July 27, rock group Daughtry, fronted by singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry (and "American Idol" alum), released their newest studio offering "Cage to Rattle" via 19 Recordings/RCA Records. Their new single "Deep End" is a powerhouse vocal, with vivid and moving lyrics, that should become their next chart-topping single on the Billboard charts. "As You Are" is a gorgeous love ballad, co-written with his wife Deanna, that deserves to become a staple at future wedding ceremonies. Chris Daughtry shows a great deal of range, vulnerability and soul on "Death of Me." After the melodically-stunning "Gravity," the album closes with the upbeat "Stuff of Legends" and on a fitting note with "White Flag," which should not be confused with the Dido song. Most recently, on July 27, Daughtry performed songs from their new album at the Cage to Rattle is available on Daughtry will be performing at The Verdict Overall, Daughtry has released a compelling and well-crafted studio effort with Cage to Rattle. It showcases the evolution of their sound, as well as their growth and maturity as musicians. Their new album garners an A rating. The CD opens on a haunting note with the mid-tempo "Just Found Heaven," and it is followed by their spitfire, feisty tune " Backbone ," with its infectious hooks.Their new single "Deep End" is a powerhouse vocal, with vivid and moving lyrics, that should become their next chart-topping single on the Billboard charts. "As You Are" is a gorgeous love ballad, co-written with his wife Deanna, that deserves to become a staple at future wedding ceremonies. Chris Daughtry shows a great deal of range, vulnerability and soul on "Death of Me."After the melodically-stunning "Gravity," the album closes with the upbeat "Stuff of Legends" and on a fitting note with "White Flag," which should not be confused with the Dido song.Most recently, on July 27, Daughtry performed songs from their new album at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 for the hit radio station 95.5 PLJ in New York.Cage to Rattle is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Daughtry will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on August 25.Overall, Daughtry has released a compelling and well-crafted studio effort with Cage to Rattle. It showcases the evolution of their sound, as well as their growth and maturity as musicians. Their new album garners an A rating. More about daughtry, cage to rattle, Album, Rock, American idol daughtry cage to rattle Album Rock American idol