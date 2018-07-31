On July 27, rock group Daughtry, fronted by singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry (and "American Idol" alum), released their newest studio offering "Cage to Rattle" via 19 Recordings/RCA Records.
The CD opens on a haunting note with the mid-tempo "Just Found Heaven," and it is followed by their spitfire, feisty tune "Backbone," with its infectious hooks.
Their new single "Deep End" is a powerhouse vocal, with vivid and moving lyrics, that should become their next chart-topping single on the Billboard charts. "As You Are" is a gorgeous love ballad, co-written with his wife Deanna, that deserves to become a staple at future wedding ceremonies. Chris Daughtry shows a great deal of range, vulnerability and soul on "Death of Me."
After the melodically-stunning "Gravity," the album closes with the upbeat "Stuff of Legends" and on a fitting note with "White Flag," which should not be confused with the Dido song.
Most recently, on July 27, Daughtry performed songs from their new album at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 for the hit radio station 95.5 PLJ in New York.
Cage to Rattle is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
Daughtry will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on August 25.
The Verdict
Overall, Daughtry has released a compelling and well-crafted studio effort with Cage to Rattle. It showcases the evolution of their sound, as well as their growth and maturity as musicians. Their new album garners an A rating.