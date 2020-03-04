Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed K-pop group BTS are back with their greatest album to date "Map of the Soul: 7." Digital Journal has the scoop. Other noteworthy songs include the polished ballad "Jamais Vu," the spitfire "Dionysus," and the gorgeous "Black Swan." Equally remarkable are the soothing "Inner Child," the liberating "Friends," and the atmospheric "Moon." Their is an honesty and an authenticity to BTS' music. After the powerhouse "We are Bulletproof: the Eternal," it closes with "Outro: Ego," as well as "ON" featuring Sia, where they leave their fans and listeners yearning for more. Map of the Soul: 7 is available on all digital service providers, including The Verdict Overall, To learn more about BTS and their music, check out their This eclectic musical effort opens with "Intro: Persona," which instantly lures their fans and listeners in this CD, and it immediately breaks into "Boy With Luv," where Halsey lends her crisp vocals, and the nonchalant "Make It Right."Other noteworthy songs include the polished ballad "Jamais Vu," the spitfire "Dionysus," and the gorgeous "Black Swan." Equally remarkable are the soothing "Inner Child," the liberating "Friends," and the atmospheric "Moon." Their is an honesty and an authenticity to BTS' music.After the powerhouse "We are Bulletproof: the Eternal," it closes with "Outro: Ego," as well as "ON" featuring Sia, where they leave their fans and listeners yearning for more.Map of the Soul: 7 is available on all digital service providers, including Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify Overall, BTS delivers on their latest studio offering, Map of the Soul: 7. Each song is distinct and it has its own identity. This refreshing album by BTS transcends boundaries and it is recommended for music fans of all cultures and genres. There is something in it for everybody, and Map of the Soul: 7 garners an A rating.To learn more about BTS and their music, check out their official website More about BTS, Map of the Soul 7, Album, kpop BTS Map of the Soul 7 Album kpop