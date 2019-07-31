Email
article imageReview: Brooke White takes fans on a road trip with 'Into the Trees' Special

By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Brooke White (of "American Idol" fame) takes fans on a road trip with new "Into the Trees" music video.
White co-wrote the track with such songwriters as Chris Qualls and Eric Straube. The song's music video premiered exclusively on Entertainment Tonight. It features White with her husband driving through the canyons of Malibu, California.
The song "Into the Trees" is liberating and fun. It has a breezy summer vibe, accompanied by White's crisp and pristine vocals. One can always count on White to release honest and authentic music.
The songstress acknowledged that the song is about remembering where somebody was when they had that initial feeling of love. "The song you were listening to, what you were wearing, the smell of the air. That 'this is it moment' that you never want to end," she said.
White's tune "Into the Trees" was recently featured in a recent episode of this season of the reality singing competition American Idol on ABC. It follows her breakthrough single and title track from her upcoming studio album, Calico, which will be released on October 4 via Nevado Music and June Baby Records.
To learn more about singer-songwriter and American Idol alumna Brooke White and her new video for "Into the Trees," check out her official website and her Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Brooke White's refreshing title track single "Calico."
