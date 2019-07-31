Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Brooke White (of "American Idol" fame) takes fans on a road trip with new "Into the Trees" music video. The song "Into the Trees" is liberating and fun. It has a breezy summer vibe, accompanied by White's crisp and pristine vocals. One can always count on White to release honest and authentic music. The songstress acknowledged that the song is about remembering where somebody was when they had that initial feeling of love. "The song you were listening to, what you were wearing, the smell of the air. That 'this is it moment' that you never want to end," she said. White's tune "Into the Trees" was recently featured in a recent episode of this season of the reality singing competition American Idol on ABC. It follows her breakthrough single and title track from her upcoming studio album, Calico, which will be released on October 4 via Nevado Music and June Baby Records. To learn more about singer-songwriter and American Idol alumna Brooke White and her new video for "Into the Trees," check out her Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Brooke White's refreshing title track single " White co-wrote the track with such songwriters as Chris Qualls and Eric Straube. The song's music video premiered exclusively on Entertainment Tonight. It features White with her husband driving through the canyons of Malibu, California.The song "Into the Trees" is liberating and fun. It has a breezy summer vibe, accompanied by White's crisp and pristine vocals. One can always count on White to release honest and authentic music.The songstress acknowledged that the song is about remembering where somebody was when they had that initial feeling of love. "The song you were listening to, what you were wearing, the smell of the air. That 'this is it moment' that you never want to end," she said.White's tune "Into the Trees" was recently featured in a recent episode of this season of the reality singing competition American Idol on ABC. It follows her breakthrough single and title track from her upcoming studio album, Calico, which will be released on October 4 via Nevado Music and June Baby Records.To learn more about singer-songwriter and American Idol alumna Brooke White and her new video for "Into the Trees," check out her official website and her Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed Brooke White's refreshing title track single " Calico ." More about brooke white, into the trees, Video, American idol brooke white into the trees Video American idol