article imageReview: Brinn Black releases compelling music video for '72's' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Brinn Black has released her new music video for "72's." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Black co-wrote the song with Briana Tyson and Brittany Kennell. It allows her crisp, crystalline vocals to shine, and it showcases her strong storytelling ability. The Blue Marlboro 72's is a neat analogy to describe the failing romance in the song.
The song's music video helps elevate the tune to a higher level, as it adds to its appeal and authenticity. It features a cameo from actor Ben Oakes as the love interest/male lead in the video. It was directed by Cory Brandon Clay in Los Angeles, California, and it was subsequently produced by Nolan Neal Seals.
"72's" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Brinn Black has released a solid new music video for "72's." It will resonate well with country music fans and listeners. While there are many new artists vying to make it in the country music scene in Nashville, it is evident that Brinn Black stands out as one of the most promising new artists out there. "72's" deserves to be played on the modern country airwaves, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about country songstress Brinn Black and her new music, check out her Facebook page and her Facebook page.
