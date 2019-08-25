Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Hartford - On August 24, country star Brantley Gilbert headlined Xfinity Theatre in Connecticut, where he was able to get the party started from the opening song. He commanded the stage throughout the entire night. After "Dirty," he immediately broke into "The Ones That Like Me" and showed his audience how to have a good time with "The Weekend." With this show taking place on a Saturday, it was the quintessential theme song of the day. It was followed by his second consecutive No. 1 single "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," which was sheer bliss. It was great to hear him perform new songs from his forthcoming studio album, including his latest single "What Happens in a Small Town," which is a collaboration with Lindsay Ell. With "Dirt Road Anthem," the crowd was able to see the singer-songwriter side of Gilbert, which became a chart-topping single for Jason Aldean. There was not a dry eye in the venue when he sang a stirring rendition of "One Hell of an Amen," where Gilbert showcased his sense of triumph. The killer electric guitar solo added to its appeal. Other noteworthy songs included 'Read Me My Rights" and "Bottoms Up," which rounded out his impressive set, where he left his fans wanting to hear more. The Verdict Overall, Brantley Gilbert rocked the Xfinity Theatre in Connecticut and gave them a night of country music to remember. He is one of the most charismatic and dynamic country performers out there. Whoever has yet to see Brantley Gilbert in concert is truly missing out. A ticket to his shows should be on every country music fan's bucket list. His badass live set garnered an A rating. Read More: Brantley Gilbert chatted with Gilbert's set was high-energy and fun. He kicked off his set with the spitfire "Kick It in the Sticks," where the crowd went nuts. It was followed by "Hell on Wheels" and his first No. 1 single 'Country Must Be Country Wide."After "Dirty," he immediately broke into "The Ones That Like Me" and showed his audience how to have a good time with "The Weekend." With this show taking place on a Saturday, it was the quintessential theme song of the day.It was followed by his second consecutive No. 1 single "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," which was sheer bliss. It was great to hear him perform new songs from his forthcoming studio album, including his latest single "What Happens in a Small Town," which is a collaboration with Lindsay Ell.With "Dirt Road Anthem," the crowd was able to see the singer-songwriter side of Gilbert, which became a chart-topping single for Jason Aldean.There was not a dry eye in the venue when he sang a stirring rendition of "One Hell of an Amen," where Gilbert showcased his sense of triumph. The killer electric guitar solo added to its appeal.Other noteworthy songs included 'Read Me My Rights" and "Bottoms Up," which rounded out his impressive set, where he left his fans wanting to hear more.Overall, Brantley Gilbert rocked the Xfinity Theatre in Connecticut and gave them a night of country music to remember. He is one of the most charismatic and dynamic country performers out there. Whoever has yet to see Brantley Gilbert in concert is truly missing out. A ticket to his shows should be on every country music fan's bucket list. His badass live set garnered an A rating.: Brantley Gilbert chatted with Digital Journal this past May, where he spoke about his new music and Hot Rod Warriors More about brantley gilbert, Xfinity Theatre, Country, Star brantley gilbert Xfinity Theatre Country Star