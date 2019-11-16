Country artists Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell have a major reason to celebrate. Their smash duet "What Happens In A Small Town" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts.
This duet is the lead single from Gilbert's newest studio offering, the critically-acclaimed Fire & Brimstone.
"What Happens In A Small Town" is Gilbert's fifth career No. 1 single, as well as Lindsay Ell's first No. 1 single. They rightfully deserved this recognition since their refreshing collaboration was rocking and badass, coupled with soaring melodies; moreover, Gilbert and Ell nailed the guitar parts.
Gilbert co-wrote "What Happens In A Small Town" with such songwriters as Rhett Akins, Brock Berryhill, and Josh Dunne. His other career No. 1 singles include "Country Must Be Country Wide," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," "Bottoms Up" and "One Hell of an Amen."
On November 13, it was nominated for a 2019 Country Music Association (CMA) Award for "Musical Event of the Year."
To learn more about country rocker Brantley Gilbert and his music, check out his official website.
Read More: Markos Papadatos chatted with Brantley Gilbert back in May of 2019.