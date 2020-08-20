Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Brad Arnold, best known as the frontman of 3 Doors Down, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new solog single "Wicked Man." On the idea for his new single "Wicked Man," Arnold said, "It just came about from the events that were happening in the world. I don't think that by nature, people are divided too much, whether they are similar to us or not. There are so many things going on in the world right now. In a lot of these events, it seems there is somebody behind the scenes that is causing that division, and this song is talking about that." "Wicked Man" was recorded at Rivergate Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee. It was produced by Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "I wish I had a fastforward button for 2020 to get it overwith. I hope everything gets back to normal by 2021 since this year would have been the 20th anniversary of our debut album with 3 Doors Down. We had a whole 20th anniversary tour planned out and everything, and as of now, everything has been moved by a calendar year. We will do the same tour then that we would have done this year." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, "I hope we can make it out alive." "Otherwise, I am very 'thankful.' I really am. This isn't a terrible time. It's not a fun time but it's not terrible. There are definitely lessons to be learned from this and we will all can come out of this, as a country, better," he expressed. When asked if he developed any new skills during this quarantine, he revealed, "I think I am about to become a lumberjack. This farm that I live on has a whole bunch of old treelines and fences on it, so I wanted to clear them out. It was not real fun but it was rewarding work, since when you are done, it looked so much better." He listed global music star Adele as his dream female duet choice in music. "If I could ever sing with just one person, it would definitely be Adele. I just love hearing her sing. I would do that to listen to her sing," he said. If he were to ever go and compete on the reality competition The Masked Singer, he shared that he would love to dress up as an "eagle." "I like eagles. That would be cool," he said. To this day, "Away from the Sun" is his favorite song from the 3 Doors Down catalog. "It's a sweet song. There are a lot of people and fans that feeel the same way about this song," he said. For Brad Arnold, the digital age is "pretty cool." "I like it even though it changes a lot. The digital age has allowed me to get my solo single 'Wicked Man' out there. Greg and I literally wrote that song less than a month ago. If it was the records and albums era, there was no way that we could have released it as fast as that. The turnaround time would have taken at least a year had it not been the digital age," he said. In his spare time, he enjoys being at home and spending it with his horses. "My wife and I have young horses, which are 2.5 years old but for their age, they are big. We don't have kids, but these horses are like our kids. We love them and I enjoy being with them all the time. It's a lot of fun," he said. Arnold defined the word success as "sitting down at the end of the day and being proud of what you've done that day." "Thank you to everybody for listening and for being there with us. Thank you for giving me everything that I have. I cannot say 'thank you' enough," he told his longtime fans and supporters. 