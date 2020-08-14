Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down melts hearts with 'Wicked Man' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 14, Brad Arnold, the frontman of 3 Doors Down, released his new solo single "Wicked Man." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is very relevant in the times that we are living in today. It has a stirring and eerie vibe to it and Arnold allows his rich, resonant voice to stands out. The lyrics are conversational and they depict the trying times that we are living in today.
The song was recorded at Rivergate Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee. It was subsequently produced by Greg Upchurch, the drummer for 3 Doors Down.
"Wicked Man" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, Brad Arnold shines on his expressive "Wicked Man" solo single. One can really hear Brad Arnold's heart on this unflinching tune. Greg Upchurch did a solid job on its production, and it will certinaly strike a chord with fans and listeners. "Wicked Man" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Brad Arnold and his music, check out his official Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
More about brad arnold, 3 Doors Down, Solo, Single, wicked man
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Jeannie Seely releases amazing album 'An American Classic' Special
Warming Greenland ice sheet passes point of no return
US, Canada, Mexico COVID-19 travel ban extended
Review: Nikolas Cassadine uses guilt against Ava in 'General Hospital' Special
Use of telehealth expands during COVID-19 lockdown
Turkey hits out at France in Mediterranean gas crisis
Irish women saved clinging to lobster pot after 15 hours at sea
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Review: Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down melts hearts with 'Wicked Man' single Special
Review: NEEDSHES charms on atmospheric 'You Make Me Feel' single Special