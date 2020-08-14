On August 14, Brad Arnold, the frontman of 3 Doors Down, released his new solo single "Wicked Man." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is very relevant in the times that we are living in today. It has a stirring and eerie vibe to it and Arnold allows his rich, resonant voice to stands out. The lyrics are conversational and they depict the trying times that we are living in today.
The song was recorded at Rivergate Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee. It was subsequently produced by Greg Upchurch, the drummer for 3 Doors Down.
"Wicked Man" is available on all digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, Brad Arnold shines on his expressive "Wicked Man" solo single. One can really hear Brad Arnold's heart on this unflinching tune. Greg Upchurch did a solid job on its production, and it will certinaly strike a chord with fans and listeners. "Wicked Man" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Brad Arnold and his music, check out his official Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.