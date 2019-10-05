Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Music Blues-rocker guitarist client Bobby Messano and keyboardist extraordinaire Bob Malone released "Lemonade" via Fishhead Records. After the mid-tempo "Black & White," it closes with the spitfire "I'm Tired of Writing the Blues" and on a soothing note with "Find the Cost of Freedom." On October 24, they will be playing The Falcon in Marlboro, New York, and on October 26, they will be doing a private show in New York City. In July of 2019, Messano celebrated his 40th year as an ASCAP-affiliated songwriter, and he subsequently released this album. A native of New Jersey, Messano has played on over 50 major label and indie studio albums. "Lemonade" is available on The Verdict Overall, Bobby Messano rocks on his latest studio offering, Lemonade, which features Bob Malone. It is eclectic and each song has its own identity. Grab a bottle of wine and let these gifted musicians lure you in. Lemonade leaves fans thirsty for more, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about Bobby Messano and his music, visit his Bob Malone is known for playing keyboards and singing vocals for John Fogerty. This collection opens with the vivacious "The Bad Guys" and it is followed by the harking "Heal Me" and the nonchalant title cut "Lemonade." "Junk Jam" is a neat song to jam to, while "It's Just the Money That's Missing" has a retro '70s vibe to it.After the mid-tempo "Black & White," it closes with the spitfire "I'm Tired of Writing the Blues" and on a soothing note with "Find the Cost of Freedom."On October 24, they will be playing The Falcon in Marlboro, New York, and on October 26, they will be doing a private show in New York City.In July of 2019, Messano celebrated his 40th year as an ASCAP-affiliated songwriter, and he subsequently released this album. A native of New Jersey, Messano has played on over 50 major label and indie studio albums."Lemonade" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Bobby Messano rocks on his latest studio offering, Lemonade, which features Bob Malone. It is eclectic and each song has its own identity. Grab a bottle of wine and let these gifted musicians lure you in. Lemonade leaves fans thirsty for more, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Bobby Messano and his music, visit his official website and his Facebook page. More about Bobby Messaro, bob malone, Lemonade, Album Bobby Messaro bob malone Lemonade Album