Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare has a major reason to be proud. He has officially been reinstated as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

He had been a member of the Grand Ole Opry cast in the '60s and '70s, after which his official membership lapsed.

Bare began his Opry set with a collaboration with Mary Gauthier, on the haunting "I Drink," a song that she wrote, which is featured on his latest studio album, Things Change.

His son, Bobby Bare, Jr., joined him on "Come Sundown," which marked their first collaboration in the Grand Ole Opry in over 40 years.

"Miss Country Soul" Jeannie Seely, who hosted this segment on the Opry, noted that it was Bare's 83rd birthday, and surprised the crowd by welcoming Garth Brooks on stage.

Brooks subsequently inducted Bare into the Grand Ole Opry as its newest member. "Family is forever," Brooks said. "It is my honor, it is the Grand Ole Opry's honor, to officially welcome you back, the great Bobby Bare, to the Grand Ole Opry."

For Bare, this was quite a surprise. "I was a member of the Opry for 10 years, but then I just drifted away," he said, prior to expressing his gratitude to everybody at the Grand Ole Opry.

Grand Ole Opry General Manager Sally Williams expressed that "Our members are the heart of the Grand Ole Opry." She noted that they rely on the commitment of such tremendous artists who perform a variety of country music, in an effort to ensure that the Opry will be vibrant and entertaining for the next generation of fans.

Williams shared that Bare enjoys an "incredible relationship" with the Opry artists and its staff. "He has supported the Opry with visits often over the past few years, and he has always a crowd favorite. We are so excited to officially welcome him back to Opry membership," she said.

To learn more about Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry member Bobby Bare, check out his official website