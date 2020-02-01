On January 31, veteran country star Billy Ray Cyrus released his brand new "The Singin' Hills Sessions, Vol. I Sunset" EP.
The EP opens with a moving version of Neil Diamond's "I Am...I Said," whose lyrics are pure poetry, and Cyrus helps bring them to life. It is followed by the stirring "Killing the Blues," where he collaborates with Shooter Jennings. It closes on a haunting note with "She Always Goes," which features his rich, baritone voice.
The Singin' Hills Sessions, Vol. I Sunset is available on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.
This past week, Cyrus won two 2020 Grammy Awards for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" and "Best Music Video" for "Old Town Road," his collaboration with Lil Nas X. They were also nominated for "Record of the Year."
The Verdict
Overall, Billy Ray Cyrus shines on The Singin' Hills Sessions, Vol. I Sunset EP, where his voice is smooth as silk. It is recommended for all fans of the country crooner, and it garners two thumbs up.
