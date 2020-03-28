Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On March 27, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Billy Gilman performed his first Facebook Livestream show for his fans an He continued with the melodically-stunning "Say You Will," he took his fans on a trip down memory lane to 2000 with "Oklahoma," and he shared that this song's music video was his favorite to do. "This song is so special to me," he admitted, and immediately broke into the atmospheric "The Good Life." Gilman sang the inspirational ballad "Anyway" by country queen Martina McBride, which very relevant to the trying times that we are living in today, as the world is impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He nailed this optimistic powerhouse anthem, which would have made McBride proud. He picked up the pace with the catchy "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon. "That's so much fun," he said, prior to continuing with the stirring "Red to Blue." Equally powerful was the crisp ballad "The Lonely." He acknowledged that music is a "stress reliever" for fans and it unites them and brings them together. Gilman continued with a haunting version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." With this show, Gilman was able to show his fans and listeners virtually the different sides of his artistry that he normally doesn't have the opportunity to show. "This is fun. I can do this all night," he said. It was followed by his cover of Adele's "Make You Feel My Love," and he sang the song that everybody wanted to hear, his signature tune, "One Voice." "In these crazy times we really have to come together and become 'one huge' voice to make this world better," he said and belted out a spell-binding rendition of his Grammy-nominated tune. Most impressive is that the song was released 20 years ago, and the lyrics of "One Voice" are more relevant and powerful today than they were back then. He closed on a high note with his new single "Fighter," where he left his listeners wanting to hear more. "Everybody be safe out there in this crazy world. Please be safe and be healthy. Thank you, everybody. We love you guys. We will do this again," he promised. The Verdict Billy Gilman proved that he has one of the best (and most controlled) voices in the contemporary music scene. He is definitely one of the most underrated recording artists out there. Gilman's Facebook Livestream show garnered an A+ rating. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Billy Gilman Lost in Translation Photography Gilman began his set with the upbeat and fun "Because of Me.""That felt good guys. How is everybody doing? "Everybody be safe out there in this crazy world. Please be safe and be healthy. Thank you, everybody. We love you guys. We will do this again," he promised.Billy Gilman proved that he has one of the best (and most controlled) voices in the contemporary music scene. He is definitely one of the most underrated recording artists out there. Gilman's Facebook Livestream show garnered an A+ rating.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Billy Gilman about his latest endeavors.