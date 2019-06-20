Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On June 19, global music pop star Billie Eilish performed a headlining show at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in the Big Apple, where she played for a sold-out audience. She immediately broke into "my strange addiction" and "you should see me in a crown." She gave her fans a great crash course on her chart-topping album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? "COPYCAT" and "wish you were gay" were vivacious and fun. The inclusion of "WHEN I WAS OLDER," "xanny" and "ilomilo" in her set were an added bonus. Her live rendition of "bellyache" was enthralling, and this was the tune that made this journalist fall in love with Eilish' music in the first place years ago. With her hypnotic voice, Eilish is able to transport her listeners to different realms. Her brother Finneas O'Connell, who also happens to be her producer and who goes by the stage name FINNEAS, joined her on stage for a collaboration of "i love you." After her hit single "bury a friend," she closed on a fitting note with "goodbye," where she left everybody yearning for more. She kept the interaction with the crowd to a minimum and allowed the music and her true artistry to do all the talking, and rightfully so. Her style was unique, unapologetic eccentric, yet it all worked out perfect. Pretty soon Eilish will be selling out Madison Square Garden. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her music, check out her Eilish kicked off her set with her smash single "bad guy," which sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and it is poised to go No. 1. The set design and the monochromatic background were able to put her audience into a trance for the duration of this tune, and she had them jumping along with her.She immediately broke into "my strange addiction" and "you should see me in a crown." She gave her fans a great crash course on her chart-topping album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"COPYCAT" and "wish you were gay" were vivacious and fun. The inclusion of "WHEN I WAS OLDER," "xanny" and "ilomilo" in her set were an added bonus.Her live rendition of "bellyache" was enthralling, and this was the tune that made this journalist fall in love with Eilish' music in the first place years ago. With her hypnotic voice, Eilish is able to transport her listeners to different realms.Her brother Finneas O'Connell, who also happens to be her producer and who goes by the stage name FINNEAS, joined her on stage for a collaboration of "i love you."After her hit single "bury a friend," she closed on a fitting note with "goodbye," where she left everybody yearning for more.She kept the interaction with the crowd to a minimum and allowed the music and her true artistry to do all the talking, and rightfully so. Her style was unique, unapologetic eccentric, yet it all worked out perfect. Pretty soon Eilish will be selling out Madison Square Garden.Overall, Billie Eilish was able to put on a badass and spitfire live concert at the hallowed Radio City Music Hall. She had the crowd with her every step of the way, and her stage presence was tremendous. It is only a matter of time before she becomes the biggest female name in music, and she is still a teenager. She has natural charisma and was born to entertain. Her set at Radio City garnered an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her music, check out her official website More about Billie Eilish, Radio city music hall, Show, New york, Singersongwriter Billie Eilish Radio city music hal... Show New york Singersongwriter