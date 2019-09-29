Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Last night, global music star Billie Eilish made her debut on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL). She was introduced by Oscar-nominated actor Woody Harrelson. It was followed by her moving ballad "I Love You," where she was accompanied solely on guitar by her brother, Finneas. For anybody who has ever doubted Eilish's vocal abilities will be proven wrong by this poignant vocal. She was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and her vulnerability was the SNL audience's reward. Eilish deserves to be commended for a job well done. She deserves to be a big winner at the Grammy Awards early next year. This past June, Eilish performed "bad guy," which was quite the spectacle since it featured her walking on the balls and the ceiling as she belted out her chart-topping smash single. Simply put, she was able to defy gravity and despite her shoelace being untied, she pulled off this song and performance. It had a mystical vibe to it, coupled by her crisp, sultry voice.It was followed by her moving ballad "I Love You," where she was accompanied solely on guitar by her brother, Finneas. For anybody who has ever doubted Eilish's vocal abilities will be proven wrong by this poignant vocal. She was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and her vulnerability was the SNL audience's reward. Eilish deserves to be commended for a job well done. She deserves to be a big winner at the Grammy Awards early next year.This past June, Digital Journal reviewed Eilish's headlining concert at the hallowed Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, which was described as "incredible." Eilish just announced her 2020 "WHERE DO WE GO?" world tour, where she will be playing the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden on March 15, as well as the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 20. More about Billie Eilish, Saturday night live, SNL, bad guy, i love you Billie Eilish Saturday night live SNL bad guy i love you