Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music New York - On July 5, acclaimed country duo Big & Rich (comprised of Big Kenny and John Rich) performed outdoors for Fox & Friends' "Summer Concert Series" in Manhattan for a great turnout. They kicked off their high-octane set with "Comin' to Your City" and it was followed by their newer tune, "Shut Up About Politics." "8th of November" was one of the highlight performances of their set, especially when they brought out two military veterans on stage and saluted them in front of the Fox & Friends audience that gathered this morning in the Big Apple. John Rich shared that he is a big fan of Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels and that he would love for Charlie Daniels to run for president. "That would be cool," he admitted. Cowboy Troy was their special musical guest who joined them onstage for a special duet of "I Play Chicken With the Train," which was upbeat and a great deal of fun. Of course, no Big & Rich concert is complete without their Grammy-nominated, signature tune "Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)," which was utterly fantastic. They closed their Fox & Friends mini-concert with "Look at You," which featured their soaring harmonies. The Verdict Overall, country duo Big & Rich was superb at Fox & Friends as part of their "Summer Concert Series." They made their audience feel a little extra patriotic, and even prouder to be an American, especially this 4th of July weekend. Their songs were impressive, catchy, and they were able to showcase their wide range as country recording artists. Their live set garnered an A rating. To learn more about Big & Rich and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page