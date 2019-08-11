Kessler's vocals on "Good Enough" are mellow and crisp, where the listener can recall such pop stars as Charlie Puth
meets Shawn Mendes
, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment. Kessler's voice is smooth as silk.
He maintains great control over his voice and his music encompasses elements of pop, indie, R&B/soul and adult contemporary.
The Verdict
Overall, Ben Kessler
delivers on his brand new single "Good Enough." The song is well-crafted and it deserves to be on the radio airwaves due to its catchy beats, lyrics and melodies. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Kessler in the music business. "Good Enough" garners an A rating.
