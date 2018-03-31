Email
Review: Ben Harper, Charlie Musselwhite soar on 'No Mercy In This Land'

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Acclaimed musicians Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite collaborated together on their new album, "No Mercy In This Land," and the result is magical.
The album, which came out on March 30, opens on a rocking note with the haunting "When I Go," and they pick up the pace with the upbeat "Bad Habits."
It is followed by the bluesy and jazzy "Love and Trust," while "The Bottle Wins Again" is bluesy and sassy, and it features a killer guitar solo.
Other gems include the tracks "Found the One," which has a neat groove to it, and the rich and raspy "When Love Is Not Enough," which is a great storytelling tune. "Trust You To Dig My Grave" has a catchy groove to it.
After the haunting, harmonica-driven title cut ballad "No Mercy In This Land," the CD closes with the up-tempo "Movin' On" and the sultry ballad "Nothing At All."
No Mercy In This Land is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, No Mercy In This Land is a well-crafted studio effort from start to finish, with no filler tracks. It is highly recommended for anybody who enjoys listening to the blues. Harper proves that all three of his Grammy wins were based on hard work and natural talent. Grab a bottle of wine, and let Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite lure you in. This record garners an A rating.
For more information on Ben Harper and the new album, check out his official homepage.
Read More: Ben Harper chatted with Digital Journal about his new album No Mercy In This Land.
