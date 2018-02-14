Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Music On February 14, bluegrass and fiddle queen Becky Buller has released her new studio album, "Crêpe Paper Heart," via Dark Shadow Recording. The album opens with the upbeat "Another Love Gone Wrong," and it is followed by the gentle acoustic ballad "Bitter Springs to Big Trees," where she collaborates with mandolinist Frank Solivan, as well as "John D. Champion." "Heart of the House" is another polished ballad on the collection, and they showcase their instrumental prowess on "Cair Paravel." "Speakin' to That Mountain" is a highlight track on the CD as well. Veteran bluegrass musician Sam Bush joins Buller on "The Rebel and the Rose," where he lends his rich, baritone voice. "She Loved Sunflowers" is an uplifting tune, where she collaborates with Claire Lynch. The ballad "Maybe" has a haunting vibe to it, yet the control she maintains over her voice is impressive. Buller picks up the pace with "Calamity Jane," where she recruits Rhonda Vincent for another stand-out duet. The album closes with "Written in the Back of the Book" and "Phoenix Arise," the latter of which is included as a bonus track. Crêpe Paper Heart is available on The Verdict Overall, Becky Buller delights on her latest studio album, Crêpe Paper Heart. There is a lot of variety on this project. It is proof that Buller's International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards for "Fiddle Player of the Year" and "Female Vocalist of the Year" were both based on sheer talent and merit. Crêpe Paper Heart garners an A rating. To learn more about Becky Buller and her newest CD, check out her Her band is comprised of Ned Luberecki on banjo, Prof. Dan Boner on mandolin, guitar, vocals, Brandon Bostic on guitar, Daniel "Hulk" Hardin on bass and vocals, as well as Nate Lee on fiddle.The album opens with the upbeat "Another Love Gone Wrong," and it is followed by the gentle acoustic ballad "Bitter Springs to Big Trees," where she collaborates with mandolinist Frank Solivan, as well as "John D. Champion.""Heart of the House" is another polished ballad on the collection, and they showcase their instrumental prowess on "Cair Paravel." "Speakin' to That Mountain" is a highlight track on the CD as well. Veteran bluegrass musician Sam Bush joins Buller on "The Rebel and the Rose," where he lends his rich, baritone voice."She Loved Sunflowers" is an uplifting tune, where she collaborates with Claire Lynch. The ballad "Maybe" has a haunting vibe to it, yet the control she maintains over her voice is impressive. Buller picks up the pace with "Calamity Jane," where she recruits Rhonda Vincent for another stand-out duet. The album closes with "Written in the Back of the Book" and "Phoenix Arise," the latter of which is included as a bonus track.Crêpe Paper Heart is available on iTunes Overall, Becky Buller delights on her latest studio album, Crêpe Paper Heart. There is a lot of variety on this project. It is proof that Buller's International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards for "Fiddle Player of the Year" and "Female Vocalist of the Year" were both based on sheer talent and merit. Crêpe Paper Heart garners an A rating.To learn more about Becky Buller and her newest CD, check out her official website More about becky buller, Album, bluegrass, fiddle, Crpe Paper Heart becky buller Album bluegrass fiddle Crpe Paper Heart