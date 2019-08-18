Special By By Markos Papadatos 51 mins ago in Music Forest Hills - On August 17, Beck performed a terrific set at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens as part of the co-headlining "The Night Running Tour" with Cage The Elephant. Beck began his show with "Loser," and it was followed by the crisp and sultry "Up All Night" and "Girl." He was able to lure his audience in from the first verse and sustained that attention throughout the whole evening. Other remarkable songs include the soothing "Dreams," the spitfire and funky "Wow," as well as the haunting "Go It Alone," where the audience was clapping along. "Mixed Bizness" and "Debra" were both alternative rock masterpieces. After he took his fans on a trip down memory lane to his seminal album Odelay with "The New Pollution," Beck closed his set with "Dear Life," which is this journalist's favorite track from his Colors album due to its retro vibe, and "E-Pro," where he left the packed stadium wanting to hear more. Fortunately, for all of them, there was more music, and he returned for an encore that included his Grammy-winning "Where It's At," the liberating "Good Times," as well as "Pump It Up" and "Night Running," where he collaborated with Matt Shultz from Cage the Elephant. The Verdict Overall, Beck was able to put on a high-octane, fun and entertaining set at Forest Hills Stadium in the heart of Queens, New York. It is evident that this co-headlining tour with Cage the Elephant was a match made in musical heaven. Beck is an artist who is able to defy genres as his music contains such eclectic elements of such styles as indie, alternative, rock, Americana, folk, soul, country, adult contemporary, and even psychedelic rock. He proved that every Grammy award he earned in this industry was based on sheer merit. His live set garnered an A rating. To learn more about Beck and his music, check out his A Grammy award-winning artist, Beck shared the stage with Sunflower Bean, Spoon and Cage The Elephant , all of which were superb.Beck began his show with "Loser," and it was followed by the crisp and sultry "Up All Night" and "Girl." He was able to lure his audience in from the first verse and sustained that attention throughout the whole evening.Other remarkable songs include the soothing "Dreams," the spitfire and funky "Wow," as well as the haunting "Go It Alone," where the audience was clapping along. "Mixed Bizness" and "Debra" were both alternative rock masterpieces.After he took his fans on a trip down memory lane to his seminal album Odelay with "The New Pollution," Beck closed his set with "Dear Life," which is this journalist's favorite track from his Colors album due to its retro vibe, and "E-Pro," where he left the packed stadium wanting to hear more.Fortunately, for all of them, there was more music, and he returned for an encore that included his Grammy-winning "Where It's At," the liberating "Good Times," as well as "Pump It Up" and "Night Running," where he collaborated with Matt Shultz from Cage the Elephant.Overall, Beck was able to put on a high-octane, fun and entertaining set at Forest Hills Stadium in the heart of Queens, New York. It is evident that this co-headlining tour with Cage the Elephant was a match made in musical heaven.Beck is an artist who is able to defy genres as his music contains such eclectic elements of such styles as indie, alternative, rock, Americana, folk, soul, country, adult contemporary, and even psychedelic rock. He proved that every Grammy award he earned in this industry was based on sheer merit. His live set garnered an A rating.To learn more about Beck and his music, check out his official website More about Beck, cage the elephant, Forest Hills Stadium, New york, Grammy Beck cage the elephant Forest Hills Stadium New york Grammy